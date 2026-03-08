Charleston Symphony Announces 2026-2027 Season

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) 2026-2027 season invites audiences to experience a year defined by storytelling, artistic ambition, and the commanding sound of the orchestra in full force. The main series lineup features more than thirty performances across the Masterworks, Pops, Chamber, and Messiah programs, forming the foundation of a dynamic and expansive season. Additional community events and educational initiatives will be announced at a later date.

Michael Smith, CSO Executive Director, said, “The Charleston Symphony has built extraordinary momentum over the past several years, more than doubling attendance since returning from the pandemic. Today, we are proud to be one of the fastest-growing orchestras in the country. As we continue to fill the halls and raise the artistic bar every year, there has never been a more exciting time to experience the CSO. We invite our community to secure their seats and be part of the 2026-2027 season.”

Notable conductors include audience favorites Miguel Harth-Bedoya and Michael Francis, as well as several that will lead the orchestra for the first time: Chelsea Gallo, Ken-David Masur, and Kensho Watanabe. The Charleston Symphony’s Assistant Conductor, Ryo Hasegawa, will make his Masterworks conducting debut.

Guest artists featured throughout the season will include Olga Kern, Drew Petersen, Robert McDuffie, Cheyenne Jackson, and Charleston’s own Ranky Tanky. Zuill Bailey will also continue his role as the CSO’s Artist-in-Residence.

“Many of this season’s works place the orchestra front and center, through a combination of timeless classical favorites and rarely performed works. Each program is designed around a powerful narrative, from folklore and fantasy to love, spiritual reflection, and revolution,” said Yuriy Bekker, CSO Artistic Director and Concertmaster. “It’s inspiring to present music that challenges us artistically while offering meaningful and accessible entry points for both longtime patrons and first-time listeners.”

The 2026-2027 season unfolds with major works that have not been heard locally in decades, traditional symphonic “warhorses,” music by living composers, and more. Classical anchors include Stravinsky’s The Firebird, Prokofiev’s Peter & the Wolf and Romeo & Juliet, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, Mahler’s Symphony No. 3; Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony and Missa Solemnis.

A highlight of the season will be the one-night-only performance by the virtuosic pianist Lang Lang, known for selling out concert halls worldwide. Lang Lang will perform Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto with the Charleston Symphony on September 26, 2026, under the baton of Yuriy Bekker. Tickets for this concert will be made available first to subscribers before going on sale to the public.

The orchestra also returns with eight Masterworks and four Pops concerts, all at the Gaillard Center. The Chamber Music Series at the Library Society will feature three programs, and there will be three performances of Handel’s Messiah in three different locations: downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, and Summerville.

Subscriptions are on sale now, and existing subscribers are encouraged to renew their tickets by April 27, 2026. CSO subscribers enjoy special benefits such as 15% or more off the cost of regular individual concert tickets, reserving the best seats all season, and exclusive access to special events and invitations. Tickets for individual concerts will go on sale on August 4. Visit charlestonsymphony.org to learn more.