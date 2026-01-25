Charleston Symphony Orchestra League to Host Prelude Luncheon With Artist Mary Whyte

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League will host a Prelude Luncheon featuring renowned folk artist Mary Whyte on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gibbes Museum of Art.

The special event serves as a precursor to the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s Pops Finale, Portrait of a Nation, a program that blends visual and musical storytelling to celebrate American composers and artists.

Guests will enjoy a seated luncheon highlighted by a presentation from Whyte, whose work is widely recognized for capturing the human spirit and American life. The afternoon will also include both silent and live auctions, along with wine and other refreshments, offering attendees an elegant and inspiring experience in support of the orchestra’s mission.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the CSOL’s Educational Scholarship Program, which supports music education initiatives in the community.

Patron and VIP tickets for the event have sold out. A limited number of additional tickets remain available, including a $500 “Friend of the Prelude” ticket, which includes preferred seating, as available, and a signed copy of Whyte’s new book, An Artist’s Life. General admission tickets are also available for $175.

The luncheon will take place at the Gibbes Museum of Art, located at 135 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. Tickets are currently available for purchase.