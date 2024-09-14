Coastal Flooding, High Surf, and Rip Current Impacts Today Through Early Next Week

A low pressure system is expected to develop off the Southeast Coast Sunday, Sept. 15 into Monday, Sept. 16. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor this system as it has the potential to become a tropical or subtropical system as it remains offshore of Southeast South Carolina and Georgia.

In Charleston County, there could be minor coastal flooding tonight, Sept. 14, in the early evening high tides, around 4 p.m. The threat for more significant coastal flooding will increase during the early evening high tides around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 into early next week. The threat will continue into next week with the full moon and perigee. Rainfall amounts today through Wednesday afternoon could total one to two inches across coastal counties with localized higher amounts possible.

There is a high risk for dangerous rip currents for all Charleston beaches today through Sunday. An enhanced risk will continue into early next week. High surf impacts are possible with breaking waves of 5 feet or greater Sunday through Monday.

There is much uncertainty with this forecast so it is important for residents to continue to monitor their local weather stations for the latest weather updates before traveling.