Continued Impacts from Tropical Storm Helene Through This Morning

Tropical Storm Helene made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 26, along the Florida Big Bend region as a major (Category 4) hurricane. Helene has weakened to a strong tropical storm and will continue to weaken as it moves northward over central Georgia; however, Charleston County will continue to have some lingering impacts this morning.

There is still a tornado threat across southeast South Carolina until mid-to-late morning. Brief periods of heavy rainfall may continue this morning and dangerous marine conditions, high surf, and high rip current risk will continue as well.

Strong winds are expected to impact the area until late morning, which could cause roads to become impassable due to debris. Several trees are down throughout the county; some of these include River Road/Edenvale Road, Maybank Highway/River Road, and 2400-2600 block of Maybank Highway. There are also some areas with downed power lines. Continue to stay indoors and away from windows. Avoid traveling on roads (both in Kiawah and the county), leisure trails, and boardwalks, through the morning as impacts continue and crews work to clear areas.

Rainbands associated with Helene are continuing to impact southeast

South Carolina this morning. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to 2 inches are possible. Minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas may occur in some locations, as well as isolated flash flooding.

Storm surge inundation of 1 to 3 ft is possible along the coast of the South Carolina Lowcountry through this morning.

Initial damage assessments are expected to begin this morning and additional information on the island's status will be provided to the community in another update.