Coyote Management Plan: Town Actions and Community Updates

As the Town of Kiawah Island has previously announced, Mayor Bradley Belt directed the Town's wildlife biologists to draft a Coyote Management Plan in light of recent increased sightings of coyotes on Kiawah. The Plan was discussed at public meetings of the Environment and Public Safety committees this past week.

In addition to providing the community with important information about coyote behaviors and ways to avoid conflict, other actions that the Town has taken or will take as necessary and appropriate include:

Increased patrols by Public Safety and Wildlife department personnel, especially on the eastern end of the island.

Siting of cameras in Ocean Park in an effort to monitor and identify coyotes.

Enhanced hazing of any coyotes that are encountered by Town biologists.

Removal of any coyote(s) that is determined to be too habituated and exhibits aggressive behavior.

Residents can continue to report sightings of coyotes here.