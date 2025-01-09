Coyotes on Kiawah Island

The Town of Kiawah Island has received numerous reports of coyote sightings in recent weeks, particularly in the Ocean Park area. Many of these reports involve a coyote that is active during daylight hours.

As a result, Mayor Belt announced at the Town Council meeting earlier this week that he had directed the Town's wildlife biologists to draft a coyote management plan to be presented to Town Council in February. This plan will expand upon and formalize the wildlife department's existing coyote management strategy.

Town biologists have been closely monitoring Kiawah’s coyote population since their arrival and collect and analyze a variety of data to better understand the role of coyotes in our Island’s ecosystem. Monitoring efforts include tracking sightings by the public, quantifying impacts to other wildlife, and placing GPS collars on coyotes to track habitat use, behavior, movements, and survival.

Negative interactions between coyotes and people or pets are extremely rare and there has never been an incident on Kiawah. Just like Kiawah’s bobcats and deer, coyotes can become habituated to the presence of people and may not always run away. This alone is not a cause for concern. Coyotes can be found throughout the entire United States and there are only an estimated 10 coyote attacks on humans per year. Coyote attacks on pets, while rare, are more common.

Tips for coexisting with coyotes:

Do not feed coyotes or leave pet food outdoors.

Secure trash bin lids and dumpsters to prevent access by wildlife.

Keep pets on a leash at all times. A short leash is preferred.

Do not leave pets outside unattended.

Carry a walking stick or mace/pepper spray when walking pets, particularly at night.

If you encounter a coyote, make noise and wave your arms. This will help reinforce the coyote’s natural fear of people.

Please report all coyote sightings by filling out the Town’s Coyote Sighting Form.