Dine Downtown for the Holidays at Hutson Alley

Holy City Hospitality announced its second annual Holidays on Hutson, a celebration for families and friends. Hutson Alley is a charming cobblestone alley tucked between 39 Rue de Jean, Coast Bar & Grill, Charleston’s Smallest Bar, Victor’s Seafood & Steak, Vincent Chicco’s and the Charleston Music Hall.

Beginning December 5 and lasting throughout the month, Hutson Alley will deck the halls with lights, ornaments, trees and more. The fun kicks off at 5 pm with vendors selling all kinds of holiday treats and gifts Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through Dec. 21.

Santa will be making three appearances at Holidays on Hutson on Dec. 13, 16 and 19. Charleston Party Booth will be on hand to capture those memories with Santa.

Snow will fall from the sky twice a night as you sip hot chocolate among the lights. There will be s’mores kits available for purchase, as well as festive cocktails served from Charleston’s Smallest Bar.

All Holy City Hospitality restaurants will be featuring signature holiday cocktails throughout the month and stay open for regular service. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at opentable.com. Charleston’s Smallest Bar will be open for food and drink purchases with seating along the alley.

For more information, email marketing@holycityhospitality.com.