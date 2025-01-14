Draft of Kiawah Island's Coyote Management Plan

After receiving numerous reports of coyote sightings in recent weeks, Kiawah Island mayor Bradley Belt directed the Town's wildlife biologists to draft a coyote management plan. This draft will be presented tomorrow at the Jan. 15 Environmental Committee meeting. The meeting will be held in the Town Council Chambers at 1 p.m.

You can view a draft of the plan here.

Town biologists will also present the drafted plan at the Feb. 4 Town Council meeting. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to view the presentation and provide feedback.

This meeting will be live-streamed on the Town's YouTube channel for those unable to attend.

To report a coyote sighting, click here.