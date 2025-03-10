Dragon Boat Charleston Announces 2025 Paddling Classes

Dragon Boat Charleston, a cancer survivor paddling club, will soon host paddling classes open to survivors, family, friends and the local community. The free classes, known as PATH (Paddle, Achieve, Thrive & Heal), begin April 1.

The three-week PATH program includes two classes each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes are designed to teach participants everything they need to know about paddling in a dragon boat. Instruction, life vests, boats, paddles and an accompanying safety boat are provided.

This Dragon Boat Charleston program is for cancer survivors, fighters, supporters and friends. Classes are held at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Andi Ganz Seiderman, outreach coordinator, at path@dragonboatcharleston.org.