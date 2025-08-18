Erin To Bring Coastal Hazards As It Sails Through the Uprights

Key Points:

Erin will pass between the East Coast and Bermuda during the upcoming workweek, far enough offshore that the hurricane's wind and rain remain offshore of South Carolina.

However, large swells generated by Erin will pound our shoreline.

High surf, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion, and overwash in some areas at high tide will affect all of South Carolina's coast. The surf will be dangerous even for experienced surfers who understand the risk.

The large swells will result in hazardous marine conditions all along our coast.

The dangerous surf and boating conditions will commence Monday night and will last through Thursday night and possibly Friday.

Those traveling to North Carolina's Outer Banks may see tropical storm conditions late Wednesday through Thursday morning, and the high surf will result in travel problems into and out of the area. Check ahead before travel.

The National Hurricane Center's latest advisory on Erin shows no significant change in thinking since Friday.

The "Key Points" executive summary provides enough detail today, and I won't rehash anything. Hurricane Erin is a Category 3 major hurricane after peaking at Category 5 during a remarkable rapid intensification Friday night into Saturday. Thankfully, it's a near-miss for us because messing around with Erin would be like tugging on Superman's cape, spitting into the wind, pulling the mask off that ol' Lone Ranger, or messing around with South Alabama country boys. However, the coastal impacts will be serious.

Think of it as a warning shot, since we're only starting the most active part of the hurricane season. Have your storm preps in place and visit hurricane.sc for advice on preparing or to find out your evacuation zone.

This visible satellite loop shows Erin north of the Dominican Republic and other interesting features across the Atlantic Basin.

Image Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

Other features of interest in the Atlantic:

A swirl between the Outer Banks and Bermuda has little chance (10% according to NHC) to develop, and it's moving away to the east.

Another strong tropical wave is near Cabo Verde this afternoon. NHC is monitoring it for possible development next week. We'll have to watch it carefully as it could become a threat to us in 7-10 days. It's too early to say for sure; we'll have a better idea if it's a potential problem for us by Wednesday or Thursday.

Highlights of our weather this week: