Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook donates $3 million to local community

Loretta Stanley of New Webster Food Pantry, left, with Thad Peterson, President of Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook

Since the launch of the Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook in 1982, members have been working quietly and steadily to raise funds and improve the lives of people on Johns and Wadmalaw Islands by supporting local child abuse prevention programs, youth/education initiatives and community outreach services.

The club also honors America’s veterans and, specifically, South Carolina fallen heroes with flag displays around the community for national holidays. Through year-round educational dinners, community service projects, fundraising activities and social events, the Exchange Club has donated over $3 million to the community.

Included in that amount is $178,200 awarded on November 6 to 40 local service providers. This annual event is the culmination of work by committee members to analyze and vet dozens of requests for assistance.

Residents of Johns, Wadmalaw, Kiawah and Seabrook Islands are invited to help make a difference by joining the Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook. Together, neighbors can achieve great things. For more information visit ks-exchangeclub.com.