There is a vehicular accident on Betsy Kerrison Parkway near El Rincon Chiapaneco Mexican Restaurant. Southbound lanes to Kiawah Island are currently shut down.

First responders are on-site to assist with traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible, as it may delay both sides of the roadway.

For the latest road update, check a roads app such as Google Maps, Traffic Maps, or Waze.