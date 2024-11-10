Fall Artisan Market on Kiawah Island

The Fall Artisan Market returns to The Sandcastle on Kiawah Island Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16. This two-day pop-up shop will feature local artists and makers with their original paintings, photographs, handcrafted pottery and wooden goods, jewelry and home decorations for sale. Pick up a unique and meaningful gift, a small token of appreciation for your holiday host or something to decorate your home.

On Friday, Nov. 15, The Sandcastle will host a member preview for all KICA members to shop while enjoying wine or beer with their neighbors. On Saturday, Nov. 16, The Sandcastle invites members and the general public to shop from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to get their hands on some unique finds for the holidays. Fresh donuts from Donut Daddy and coffee from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee will be available for purchase. Enjoy the beachfront breeze at the community clubhouse while you decide which pieces to take home.

This event is a great way to support local artists and businesses while getting some holiday shopping in. Both days of the showcase are complimentary. No RSVP is required. The Sandcastle is located at 1 Shipwatch Road on Kiawah Island.