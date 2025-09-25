FEMA Prepares for Potential Impacts from Invest 94L

ATLANTA – The National Hurricane Center predicts Invest 94L could become a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. Residents along the coastal areas in the Southeast U.S. should pay attention to local officials and warnings as this storm continues development.

FEMA is closely monitoring the development of the system and remains in active coordination with state and local officials to ensure preparedness for potential impacts. FEMA is ready to respond swiftly, if needed.

FEMA Region 4 leadership is in direct communication with Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina emergency management directors. State and FEMA coordination calls are ongoing.

Federal Coordinating Officers are already in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina engaging in ongoing state operations from previous disasters and are communicating closely on any federal requests for assistance.

FEMA state liaisons are embedded with state emergency operations from Florida to North Carolina, maintaining communication with state emergency management officials. Additionally, FEMA Region 4 Incident Management Assistance Teams are on standby for deployment to state emergency operations centers upon request.

At all times, FEMA maintains commodities, including water, meals, blankets and other supplies, strategically located at distribution centers across the country to support rapid response efforts.

FEMA urges residents to prepare now. People should sign up for weather alerts and follow directions from their state and local emergency management officials.

FEMA remains committed to supporting states, localities and tribes as they prepare for and respond to severe weather events. For more information on how to prepare for hurricanes and other severe weather, visit www.ready.gov.