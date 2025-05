Town of Kiawah Island Biologists recently found the first bobcat den of the year. Bobcat 750 had two 2-3 week old kittens (both females) in a den located near Seabrook Town Hall.

Successful kitten recruitment is vital to the continued recovery of Kiawah’s bobcat population which declined dramatically in recent years due to the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGAs).

Help protect Kiawah bobcats by taking the Bobcat Guardian pledge to not use SGAs on your property.