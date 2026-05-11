First Sea Turtle Nests of 2026 Reported in South Carolina

Expand Credit: Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge Sea Turtle Specialist, Billy Shaw

South Carolina’s 2026 sea turtle nesting season is officially underway, with the first two loggerhead sea turtle nests of the year reported this morning at Edisto Beach State Park (MTP 545) and the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge (MTP 532).

The nests were located by trained specialists conducting early morning beach patrols under South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). The discoveries mark the beginning of another busy nesting season for the statewide network of more than 1,500 volunteers and biologists who patrol South Carolina’s beaches each year to locate, document, and protect sea turtle nests through October.

Both nests were left in situ — meaning they remain undisturbed in their original location — so the number of eggs laid is currently unknown.

“Sea turtle nesting season is one of the most anticipated times of year along our coast,” said SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate, who oversees the agency’s sea turtle nesting program. “As turtles begin arriving on our beaches to nest, we ask residents and visitors alike to help protect them by turning off beachfront lighting at night.”

Loggerhead sea turtles, the species responsible for the vast majority of South Carolina nests each year, are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. While annual nest totals naturally fluctuate due to the turtles’ cyclical nesting behavior, long-term nesting trends across the southeastern United States remain encouraging following decades of conservation efforts.

Expand Leah Schwartzentruber, Edisto Beach State Park Sea Turtle Specialists

Female loggerheads do not nest every year, and during active nesting seasons they may lay several nests approximately two weeks apart while consuming little to no food during the process.

South Carolina Loggerhead Sea Turtle Nest Numbers

2019: 8,775 (highest on record)

2020: 5,551

2021: 5,638

2022: 7,968

2023: 6,597

2024: 4,812

2025: 3,902

Four species of sea turtles may nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, green turtles, Kemp’s ridleys, and leatherbacks. All are protected under both federal and state law.

Loggerhead sea turtle clutches average approximately 120 eggs and typically hatch after about 60 days of incubation.

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Reminders

Sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina runs from May 1 through October 31.

Keep beaches dark at night by turning off beachfront lighting and avoiding flash photography or phone lights near nesting turtles and hatchlings.

Always observe sea turtles from a respectful distance and never disturb turtles or marked nests.

Keep beaches clean and remove trash, furniture, and obstacles that may impede nesting turtles or hatchlings.

Boat cautiously, particularly in tidal creeks and nearshore waters where sea turtles frequently feed.

Report sick, injured, stranded, or dead sea turtles, as well as nest disturbances, to SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431.

If a sea turtle is accidentally hooked while fishing, contact SCDNR immediately for assistance.

Cape Romain photo taken by sea turtle specialist Billy Shaw.

Edisto photos by and featuring Leah Schwartzentruber, Edisto Beach State Park sea turtle specialist and team leader, along with Edisto Learning Center animal care specialist and Edisto Beach State Park volunteer.