Fly-Fishing Author Kirk Deeter to Speak at Johns Island Presbyterian Church

From crystal-clear streams to saltwater flats, untamed jungles and cascading mountain rivers, this collection offers the “tastes” of some of the world’s most memorable fly-fishing destinations.

Fly fishing is often less about catching fish and more about the experience — the landscapes and the people encountered along the way. A key part of destination fishing is the post-angling gathering, often centered around local dishes. Food helps define these places and serves as a way to relive the memories they create.

Each of the 20 destinations featured in the book includes original photography and a story about a fishing adventure. Each chapter also includes recipes — from appetizers to main courses, drinks and desserts — inspired by the region, including fresh salmon and wild mushroom tarts from Normandy, France; baked halibut with wild berry glaze from Alaska; fish tacos and shrimp guacamole from Baja California, Mexico; and more.

Whether a seasoned traveler, a first-time adventurer or an armchair angler, readers can appreciate the joy of fly fishing captured in these pages.

Kirk Deeter is the editor-in-chief of TROUT magazine and vice president of angling for Trout Unlimited. He is also the editor of Angling Trade and a founding partner of Flylab.fish. A former editor-at-large for Field & Stream, Deeter has written about fishing in all 50 states and 28 countries.

He is the author of several books, including A Fishable Feast, The Little Red Book of Fly Fishing and The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing. Considered a leading voice in fly fishing and river conservation, his work has appeared on Good Morning America, the Today show, ESPN Outdoors, USA Today, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, The Denver Post, The Times of London, Financial Times, Forbes, Wired and Garden & Gun. He lives in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with his wife, Sarah.

Deeter will speak Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the pavilion at Johns Island Presbyterian Church and will sign books following the presentation. The event is presented by the Congregational Care Committee. For more information, call 267-471-1449.