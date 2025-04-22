Freshfields Village Celebrates 20 Years with 20 Free Summer Concerts

Freshfields Village is celebrating 20 years of community, connection, and coastal charm this spring. To mark the milestone, Freshfields is extending its signature Music on the Green concert series with 20 free, family-friendly shows every Friday night from May 2 through Aug. 30, 2025.

“Twenty years ago, Music on the Green began as one of our very first community events, and today it’s grown into a cherished tradition that brings locals and visitors together every summer,” said Catherine Bickford, director of leasing at Edens. “This extended season is our way of thanking the community that has supported Freshfields Village since day one and celebrating all the memories we’ve created together.”

Nestled between Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns islands, Freshfields Village blends curated retail, dining and lifestyle offerings with the natural beauty of the Charleston area. Since opening in 2005, the Village has become a true Lowcountry destination, born from a vision to create more than just a shopping trip. Signature programming like Music on the Green, Movies on the Green and the Farmers Market has been bringing the community together since day one, making them just as much a part of the 20-year celebration as the Village itself. Over the past two decades, the Village has hosted 320 outdoor concerts, 220 movie nights under the stars and 266 farmers markets.

Through large-scale events with community partners like Garden & Gun and Blues by the Sea, the Village has welcomed even more visitors and continues to celebrate the beauty of the Lowcountry lifestyle. That same spirit is reflected in the retail community at Freshfields, where legacy shops like SeaCoast Sports and Outfitters, Islands Mercantile, GDC Home, Hege’s, Indigo Books, Vincent’s Drugstore & Soda Fountain and Java Java have planted roots and grown with the center since its first year. Now home to more than 70 retailers, restaurants and service-oriented businesses, the Village offers a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. While original shops remain a staple for guests, the Village often welcomes pop-ups to keep merchandising fresh.

Freshfields Village will celebrate its 20th anniversary all year, anchored by the extended, 20-concert Music on the Green series. Beginning Friday, May 2, 2025, the Village Green will be alive with song and dance from various local artists every Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, purchase snacks and drinks from surrounding businesses, and come together to enjoy a lively Lowcountry evening outdoors.

Freshfields Village, located at 165 Village Green Lane, is an idyllic destination where guests can shop, dine and relax. The Village is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though hours may vary for certain retailers.

For more information about 20-year celebrations at Freshfields and Village happenings, visit www.freshfieldsvillage.com/events.