Freshfields Village Celebrates the Season with Festive Events and Family Fun

Freshfields Village has announced a festive lineup of holiday activities for the entire family. From charming décor throughout the Village to classic holiday movies under the Lowcountry sky, the destination will be filled with seasonal spirit.

Beginning Thanksgiving week and continuing through December, visitors and locals alike are invited to enjoy a variety of free events at Freshfields Village. While taking in the festivities, guests can explore the Village’s mix of local boutiques and national retailers to discover gifts for everyone on their list.

“From our shops to The Village Green, Freshfields comes alive in a way that’s truly unique during the holidays,” said Herbert Ames, EDENS managing director. “This is a time when families, neighbors, and the entire community come together to celebrate and support the shops and owners who make our Village so vibrant. The holidays at Freshfields aren’t just festive; they strengthen the connections that bring our community to life.”

2025 Freshfields Village Holiday Events

Monday, Nov. 24, 1–5 p.m.

Thanksgiving Farmers Market - marks the start of the holiday season in the Lowcountry. Guests can browse offerings from local farmers and artisans, from fresh seasonal produce to handcrafted gifts. Shoppers can pick up homemade sourdough bread from Moonrise Loaf, hand-painted pottery from Rainbow Row Fun! Designs, or fresh vegetables from Joseph Field Farms—perfect for Thanksgiving tables or early holiday gifting.

Friday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, Nov. 30 (times vary)

Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Entertainment - The Village will transform into a winter wonderland the weekend after Thanksgiving, featuring live music, photos with Santa, a cheerful craft station, and a holiday market showcasing local makers and handmade treasures.

Friday, Nov. 28

Santa photos: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Live music by Island Duo: 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Live music by Dave Landeo: 1:45–5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Santa photos: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tunes by DJ Ben Felton: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Holiday market: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

St. Johns Fire Department trucks: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Santa photos: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 – Friday, Dec. 19

Letters to Santa - Families can continue a beloved holiday tradition by dropping letters to Santa in the special red mailbox located near the Christmas trees on The Village Green. Santa’s elves will collect every letter and deliver it directly to the North Pole. Be sure to include a return address—Santa loves writing back!

Saturday, Dec. 6 & Saturday, Dec. 13 (starting at 6 p.m.)

Holiday Movies on The Green - Movies on The Green returns for two festive weekends this December. On Dec. 6, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be screened, followed by A Christmas Story on Dec. 13. Both events are free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic for a cozy evening under the stars.

For more information about these events and other happenings at Freshfields Village, visit freshfieldsvillage.com/events.