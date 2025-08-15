Freshfields Village Welcomes Autumn With Free, Family Events

Freshfields Village is welcoming the fall season with a full calendar of popular annual events, including returning favorites and new additions sparked by strong community interest. From live music and a new seasonal art show to classic car meetups and dog-friendly fun, these events have become traditions for parents, grandparents, kids, and even the family dog. Starting on Labor Day weekend and running through October, locals and visitors are invited to attend free community activities at the outdoor destination center.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re proud to continue offering a space where the community can come together in meaningful ways,” said Herbert Ames, managing director of EDENS. “Freshfields Village has become a place where annual traditions are celebrated and new memories are made. Whether it’s a favorite fall concert, an art walk or a pup-friendly event, our goal is to create a welcoming environment that brings people together year after year.”

Fall 2025 Events include:

Labor Day Weekend, Music on The Green

Friday and Saturday, August 29 & 30, 2025 from 6 to 9pm

The finale of Freshfields Village’s 20-event summer concert series takes place over Labor Day Weekend. Guests can enjoy performances from The Parks Brothers (trio) on Friday and Julio & The Saltines on Saturday, to officially close out the season. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and the whole family for two back-to-back evenings of Music on The Village Green.

Labor Day Weekend, Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale

Sunday, August 31, 2025 from 10am to 6pm

The Seabrook Island Artist Guild (SIAG) will bring together local artists from Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Islands to showcase and sell original works on The Village Green, including oil paintings, pastels and Lowcountry-inspired pieces. Attendees can stroll through The Village to browse and purchase various artwork.

Cars & Coffee Event Finale

Saturday, September 20, 2025 from 9 to 11am

The final Cars & Coffee event of 2025 will showcase a variety of classic vehicles around The Village Green for visitors to explore, and offer the chance to connect over coffee and breakfast available for purchase from Java Java. The popular monthly seasonal series is set to return in February 2026.

Fall Art Walk

Friday, October 10, 2025 from 4 to 7pm

For the first time ever, a beloved February event is making a fall appearance. Visitors can pop in and out of retail shops where local artists will be doing live demonstrations and offering works for purchase. Beverages will be offered throughout for an enjoyable evening full of art and experiences.

Dogtoberfest

Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 11am to 3pm

In celebration of Halloween, The Village’s most popular pet-friendly annual event returns with an afternoon of canine-themed fun. The Green is abuzz with furry friends in costumes, highlighted by a pet costume contest at 2 pm, local vendors with unique dog gear and accessories, adoptable pups from community rescues, and more. Plus, Freshfields offers dozens of pet-friendly retailers to explore throughout the Village.

Movies on The Green: Special Fall Showing

Friday, October 17, 2025 from 7 to 9pm

The wildly popular summer event series, Movies on the Green, where visitors can enjoy a nostalgic outdoor movie on the big screen, returns for one special fall showing in October. The free screening will feature Harry Potter for families of all ages to enjoy, complete with a complimentary popcorn station and snacks for purchase.

Garden & Gun BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Event

Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 3 to 6pm

The semi-annual Garden & Gun event returns this fall for the fourth installment of this wildly popular event. This free event in partnership with Garden & Gun brings together Southern BBQ, live bluegrass music, and specialty bourbon tastings from Kiawah Spirits and FortyEight Wine Bar.

For more information about these events and other happenings at Freshfields Village, visit https://freshfieldsvillage. com/events/.