Helicopter Training This Week on Kiawah Island

St. John's Fire District (SJFD) is hosting a Helicopter Landing Zone and Advance Life Support (ALS) training this week on Kiawah Island. Charleston County EMS will be on site as well.

On Oct. 15 and 16, a Meducare helicopter will land at Night Heron Park at 10:45 a.m., weather permitting. The first day of training took place this morning. ALS training regarding advanced airway in the nearby park will follow the landing. The training is expected to conclude at 1:00 p.m.

SJFD does not anticipate any traffic impacts on the Parkway due to this training, but says the Kiawah Island Golf Resort will be providing security and construction traffic control during this time.

The purpose of this training is to ensure emergency personnel is properly prepared for future incidents.