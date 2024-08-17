High Surf and Rip Current Risk Today Into Early Next Week

A high rip current risk and high surf advisory has been issued today, August 17 for Charleston County. There is the potential for large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone and dangerous rip currents, which will cause dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.

The high risk of rip currents will continue Sunday into early next week, as swells from distant Tropical Cyclone Ernesto impact the beaches. Thunderstorms will increase across southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina on Sunday evening. A few of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Continue to monitor local weather stations for the latest updates.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Beach patrons are encouraged to be cautious and consider staying out of the ocean until the advisory is lifted. Anyone caught in a rip current should not swim against the current. Instead, relax or float and call or wave for help. For beach emergencies, call 9-1-1.