Holiday Festivities Return to Freshfields Village

Freshfields Village, the shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, this week unveiled a lineup of holiday events. Kicking off Thanksgiving week and running through December, The Village transforms into a festive wonderland with charming decor and special events. From singing carolers, writing letters to Santa and classic holiday films on the outdoor screen, Freshfields Village comes alive with seasonal spirit.

"Each year, we're excited to host these holiday events that have become a beloved tradition for the community," said Herbert Ames, managing director of EDENS. "They bring a sense of joy and connection to Freshfields Village, celebrating the shops and owners, and offering moments for families and friends to come together for the season.”

2024 Freshfields Village holiday events include:

Thanksgiving Farmers Market

Monday, November 25, 1–5 pm

The Thanksgiving Farmers Market at Freshfields marks the start of the holiday season in The Village. A diverse selection of local farmers and artisans will offer fresh produce, handmade goods and unique gifts. At this market, individuals can find items to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, including locally grown fruits and vegetables from Joseph Field Farms, hand-blended herbs and spices from Charleston Spice Company, and freshly baked goods from Baked Blessings among dozens of other local vendors.

Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

Friday, November 29 – Sunday, December 1, times vary

From Friday through Sunday, Freshfields Village will transform into a magical holiday setting, creating the ultimate gathering spot for post-Thanksgiving family fun. The Village Green will come alive with live music from carolers, interactive performances, photos with Santa, and a special Holiday Market filled with local makers. Each day offers a unique lineup of activities below:

× Friday, November 29 Santa Photos: 10am - 5pm Live Music by Island Duo: 10am - 2pm Interactive Performance by Juggler & Stilt Walker: 12pm - 4pm Live Music by Dave Landeo: 2pm - 5pm

Saturday, November 30 Santa Photos: 10am - 5pm Tunes by DJ Ben Felton: 10am - 5pm Holiday Market: 10am - 5pm St. Johns Fire Third Annual “Stuff a Truck”: 10am - 2pm Interactive Performance by Juggler & Stilt Walker: 12pm - 4pm

Sunday, December 1 Santa Photos: 11am - 3pm



Letters to Santa

Friday, November 29 – Friday, December 20

A beloved holiday tradition at The Village, Freshfields will offer a special mailbox for children to send their letters to Santa this holiday season. Located near the Christmas Trees on The Village Green, the red mailbox will ensure letters are delivered directly to Santa by his elves. Participants are encouraged to include a return address, as Santa will write back.

Holiday Movies on The Green

Saturday, December 7 & Saturday, December 14, starting at 6pm

Movies on The Green is back for two weekends this December showing classic holiday favorites. Elf will be shown on December 7, followed by The Santa Clause on December 14. Both screenings are free, with guests encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic for a relaxed evening outdoors.

For more information about these events and other happenings at Freshfields, visit https://freshfieldsvillage. com/events/.