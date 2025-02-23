Jam on Johns: Overnight family campout promises fun for families

Expand Photo courtesy of Charleston County Parks

Families are invited to bring their tents to Johns Island County Park for the second Family Camp Jam. This good old-fashioned campout will take place on March 15-16. The starry skies of scenic Johns Island County Park will be the setting for an evening of unforgettable memories. Participants must provide their own tent camping equipment. Registration is open now and may sell out in advance, so interested campers are encouraged to sign up online as soon as possible.

The campout will feature food, live music, stargazing and marshmallow roasting. After checking in on March 15, participants can explore the park until sunset. Take on the climbing wall, watch a remote-controlled airplane demo from the Lowcountry RC Flyers, enjoy disc golf, and sling arrows on the archery range (archery equipment will not be provided).

When the sun goes down, the fun will continue. Dinner from Grill Kings will be offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is included in the ticket price. A marshmallow roasting pit will be open from 7 – 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music from Carley Kelban from 6 – 8:30 p.m., and the Lowcountry Stargazers will host an enchanting stargazing experience at 8 p.m.

Registration for the campout is $25 per person and is available online at the county parks site. Kids ages 3 and under are free. Check-in is from 1 – 5 p.m. on March 15 and check-out is 10 a.m. on March 16. Campers may still enjoy the park after checkout, but must be packed up by 10 a.m. The park’s grounds and amenities will be off limits from sunset to sunrise.

Adults must accompany campers under the age of 18 at all times. Alcoholic beverages, open fires and pets are not permitted at the campout. For additional camping rules and information, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Johns Island County Park is owned and operated by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) and is located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road, Johns Island, SC 29455.

