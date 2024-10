Celebrate Kiawah Island’s magnificent bobcats at the Town’s 2nd Annual Bobcats and Bluegrass event on Friday, Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Town Hall.

Guests can enjoy a presentation on the island’s bobcat population from Town biologists; followed by spirit and wine tastings, BBQ-style bites, and bluegrass music on the lawn by Moto-Grass.

You can read more and register for the event here.