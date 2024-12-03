Joint Kiawah-Seabrook Community Meeting on Proposed Island Park Place Development

Kiawah Mayor Brad Belt and Seabrook Mayor Bruce Kleinman will host a joint community forum, on Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kiawah Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island). This meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more and ask questions about the proposed Island Park Place development.

Charleston County Council Member Jenny Honeycutt, whose district includes Kiawah and Seabrook Islands, will participate and be able to address any questions about the County's consideration of the rezoning application. The developer has also been invited to participate and answer questions that residents have about the services anticipated to be provided to the community.

This meeting will be livestreamed on the Town’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person.