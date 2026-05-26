Jury Duty Scam Alert

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The Town of Kiawah Island is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam involving callers claiming residents missed jury duty and must pay immediately to avoid arrest.

These callers may pose as law enforcement or court officials and may spoof official phone numbers to appear legitimate.

DO NOT send money, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or payment via app or provide personal information. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and verify directly with the court or agency using an official phone number.

Please share this email alert and flyer below with family, friends, and neighbors.