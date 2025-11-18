Kiawah Community Rallies to Support Jamaican Workers After Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, Oct. 28, as a Category 5 storm with winds nearing 185 mph. It was possibly the strongest storm to ever hit mainland Jamaica. The death toll has risen to more than 30, and estimated property damage may exceed $4 billion. Many residents lost their homes and all of their belongings.

Here on Kiawah Island, about 240 Jamaicans travel each year on H-2B visas to work at the resort. Their typical season runs from May through December. They leave their families and homes to earn money they can send back to help improve their lives in Jamaica. Many of them have been coming to work at the resort for 20 years or more. They serve as servers, housekeepers, bartenders, and in nearly every other role at the resort. I am certain many of these individuals are people you encounter regularly without consciously thinking of them as seasonal workers — they have become familiar faces and friends we see year after year.

As the season winds down, many of these H-2B workers are preparing to return home for the winter before coming back in May. The problem is that many now have nothing to return to. In many cases, their homes, cars, and belongings have been severely damaged or lost completely. These friends need our help to get back on their feet and begin to recover what they have lost.

To help facilitate this, my wife, Barbara, and I have established a Spotfund page to accept donations. My hope is that by the first of the year, we will have a substantial amount donated by the people of Kiawah that can be directed to these 240 individuals. The Spotfund page is named Kiawah Melissa Relief Fund. To donate, simply visit www.spotfund.com and search for “Kiawah Melissa Relief Fund,” then follow the prompts. All money will be transferred to a Truist account set up specifically to receive these funds.

If there are any questions regarding what we are doing or how we are doing it, please do not hesitate to call, text, or email me.

Thank you for taking the time to consider a gift to help our Jamaican friends.