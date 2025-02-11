Kiawah Conservancy to Host Island Treasures Tag Sale for Conservation Efforts

The Kiawah Conservancy is set to host its much-anticipated Island Treasures Tag Sale on Saturday, February 22, offering a unique shopping experience while supporting the preservation of the region’s natural habitats.

The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kiawah Island Town Hall, is open to the public. Shoppers can browse an array of carefully selected items, including luxury goods, household décor, sporting equipment, artwork and more.

All purchases will directly contribute to the Kiawah Conservancy’s mission of protecting and conserving the biodiversity of the local sea islands. Attendees can pay via cash, credit card or Venmo (no checks), and all sales are final.

“This is more than just a shopping event,” said Vickey Wile, Kiawah Conservancy advancement and fundraising committee chair. “It’s a way for the Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns Island communities to come together in support of the natural beauty that makes our islands so special.”

Getting a head start on your pre-spring cleaning? This is the perfect opportunity to declutter while making a difference! Donate your gently used items to support the Kiawah Conservancy and its mission to preserve the natural beauty of our sea islands.

The donation drop off dates are Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kiawah Island Town Hall. Conservancy staff and volunteers will be available during drop-off hours to assist with unloading donations.

For more details on the event and a list of accepted donation items, visit kiawahconservancy.org/island-treasures-tag-sale/.