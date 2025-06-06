Kiawah Island Club’s fourth annual HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic returns June 8-9

The Medical University of South Carolina and South Street Partners, owners of Kiawah Island Club, will once again partner with former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen to host the fourth annual HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic at Kiawah Island Club, presented by Lexus, on June 8 and 9. The annual fundraiser will return to the club’s award-winning Cassique golf course, with the welcome party hosted the evening before at River Course.

Since its inception in 2022, the event has raised $900,000 to benefit The HEARTest Yard, the pediatric cardiovascular foundation founded by Greg and Kara Olsen. This year, the event is expected to surpass the $1 million milestone, supporting families of children with congenital heart disease receiving care at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The two-day event begins on Sunday with a welcome reception and auction at River Course, featuring moving stories from local heart families, celebrity guests and an intimate concert with live performances by Thomas McClary (The Commodores), Ryan Cabrera, Hannah Ellis, Nick Wayne, among others. On Monday, celebrities and supporters will tee off at Cassique alongside NFL broadcaster Joe Buck, Bravo’s “Southern Charm” stars Austen Kroll and Shep Rose and Olsen’s former Carolina Panthers teammates Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart. Olsen will be available for media interviews at the Cassique Club House, 9:00 a.m., on Monday, June 9.

"We are honored to be hosting The HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic for the fourth year in a row at Kiawah Island Club. Giving back to the community is a vital part of our mission, and it is very exciting that these events have raised almost $1 million to fund pediatric cardiovascular services for patients and families throughout the Carolinas,” said Chris Randolph, managing partner, South Street Partners. "We are so proud to be part of Greg and Kara’s remarkable foundation and grateful to the generosity of all who have and continue to support its lifesaving work."

Founded in 2012 after their son, T.J., was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the Olsens’ HEARTest Yard program has provided no-cost, in-home nursing; physical and speech therapy; and transition support to families of children with congenital heart disease.

Last year, the Olsens announced the next step in the foundation’s growth: the future HEARTest Yard Family Wellness and Resource Center at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. This center will provide comprehensive mental and emotional health resources for the entire family, patients, caregivers, siblings and beyond. The HEARTest Yard has committed $300,000 annually over five years to launch and support this transformational effort.

“The HEARTest Yard Family Wellness and Resource Center’s impact on South Carolina families will be immeasurable,” said Mark Scheurer, M.D., MUSC chief of Children’s and Women’s Services. “Caring for a heart baby at home can be overwhelming. This center will help caregivers to feel more confident and supported.”

With The HEARTest Yard’s support, MUSC continues to deliver world-class care to South Carolina’s youngest cardiac patients and their families.

MUSC and South Street Partners have a longstanding collaboration focused on improving health care access across the region. Most recently, Kiawah Partners, owned by South Street Partners, donated a 3-acre parcel valued at $6 million for the future MUSC Health Kiawah Partners Pavilion. The 12,056-square-foot facility, expected to open in late 2025, will provide 24/7 emergency and specialty care to the Sea Islands, including trauma rooms, imaging, lab services, and a helipad for critical transport.