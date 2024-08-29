Kiawah Island Council Member Candidacy Filing Now Open

The Special Election to fill the open Kiawah Island Council Member seat will concede with the General Election, and both elections will occur on November 5, 2024.

Filing for the remaining term of Michael Heidingsfelder’s Council Member seat opens on Friday, Aug. 23 at noon and closes on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at noon. All registered Kiawah voters interested in filing can fill out and review the below documents:

For questions or additional information on the filing documents, contact Town Clerk Petra Reynolds at preynolds@kiawahisland.org or visit Town Hall during normal business hours and ask for Ms. Reynolds.