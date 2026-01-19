Kiawah Island Golf Resort Hosting Career Fairs

Kiawah Island Golf Resort will be hosting on-site career fairs at Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway, Johns Island, over the following dates:

January 26 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday

February 2 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday

February 10 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday

February 16 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday

February 24 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday

All interested applicants are encouraged to visit this website: https://bit.ly/ kiawahcareerfair

The resort is providing food and beverages for attendees, who will also be eligible for sign-on bonuses:

$100 for Part-Time and Seasonal positions

$250 for Full-Time positions

While we’re happy to interview candidates for various roles, our primary hiring focus will be on:

Banquet Server

Bartender

Beach Attendant

Bell person / Valet Attendant

Cook I, II & III

Dishwasher

Food & Beverage Supervisor

Food Runner

Host

Landscape Technician

Laundry / Laundry Washer & Driver

Lifeguard

Maintenance

Pool Attendant

Public Area Housekeeper

Room Attendant

Server / Server Assistant

Villa Housekeeper

Perks & Benefits:

Exclusive Discounts offered at the Hotel & Villas, 5 Golf Courses, Spa, Restaurants, Recreation and Retail Shops

Employee Meal Program

Employee Trainings and Appreciation Events throughout the year

Recognition Awards and Incentive Events, Peer-to-Peer Recognition

Leadership & Career Development

Biannual Wellness Fair

Free Parking

Medical, Dental, Vision, Short Term & Long Term Disability, Life Insurance and Vacation Pay - available for Full Time employees after 60 days of employment.

401k – available after 30 days of employment

The goal of these events is to give candidates the chance to meet our managers, interview on the spot, and receive same-day offers.