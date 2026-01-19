Kiawah Island Golf Resort Hosting Career Fairs

Kiawah Island Golf Resort will be hosting on-site career fairs at Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway, Johns Island, over the following dates:
- January 26 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday
- February 2 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday
- February 10 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday
- February 16 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday
- February 24 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday
All interested applicants are encouraged to visit this website: https://bit.ly/
The resort is providing food and beverages for attendees, who will also be eligible for sign-on bonuses:
- $100 for Part-Time and Seasonal positions
- $250 for Full-Time positions
While we’re happy to interview candidates for various roles, our primary hiring focus will be on:
- Banquet Server
- Bartender
- Beach Attendant
- Bell person / Valet Attendant
- Cook I, II & III
- Dishwasher
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Food Runner
- Host
- Landscape Technician
- Laundry / Laundry Washer & Driver
- Lifeguard
- Maintenance
- Pool Attendant
- Public Area Housekeeper
- Room Attendant
- Server / Server Assistant
- Villa Housekeeper
Perks & Benefits:
- Exclusive Discounts offered at the Hotel & Villas, 5 Golf Courses, Spa, Restaurants, Recreation and Retail Shops
- Employee Meal Program
- Employee Trainings and Appreciation Events throughout the year
Recognition Awards and Incentive Events, Peer-to-Peer Recognition
- Leadership & Career Development
- Biannual Wellness Fair
- Free Parking
Medical, Dental, Vision, Short Term & Long Term Disability, Life Insurance and Vacation Pay - available for Full Time employees after 60 days of employment.
- 401k – available after 30 days of employment
The goal of these events is to give candidates the chance to meet our managers, interview on the spot, and receive same-day offers.