Kiawah Island Golf Resort Hosting Career Fairs

Kiawah Island Golf Resort will be hosting on-site career fairs at Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway, Johns Island, over the following dates:

  • January 26 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday
  • February 2 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday
  • February 10 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday
  • February 16 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday
  • February 24 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday

All interested applicants are encouraged to visit this website: https://bit.ly/kiawahcareerfair 

The resort is providing food and beverages for attendees, who will also be eligible for sign-on bonuses:

  • $100 for Part-Time and Seasonal positions
  • $250 for Full-Time positions

While we’re happy to interview candidates for various roles, our primary hiring focus will be on:

  • Banquet Server
  • Bartender
  • Beach Attendant
  • Bell person / Valet Attendant
  • Cook I, II & III
  • Dishwasher
  • Food & Beverage Supervisor
  • Food Runner
  • Host
  • Landscape Technician
  • Laundry / Laundry Washer & Driver
  • Lifeguard
  • Maintenance
  • Pool Attendant
  • Public Area Housekeeper
  • Room Attendant
  • Server / Server Assistant
  • Villa Housekeeper

Perks & Benefits:

  • Exclusive Discounts offered at the Hotel & Villas, 5 Golf Courses, Spa, Restaurants, Recreation and Retail Shops
  • Employee Meal Program
  • Employee Trainings and Appreciation Events throughout the year

Recognition Awards and Incentive Events, Peer-to-Peer Recognition

  • Leadership & Career Development
  • Biannual Wellness Fair
  • Free Parking

Medical, Dental, Vision, Short Term & Long Term Disability, Life Insurance and Vacation Pay - available for Full Time employees after 60 days of employment.

  • 401k – available after 30 days of employment

The goal of these events is to give candidates the chance to meet our managers, interview on the spot, and receive same-day offers.