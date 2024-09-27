Kiawah Island Provides Tropical Storm Helene Post-Storm Update

While the weather conditions from Tropical Storm Helene have subsided, initial damage assessments are underway in Kiawah Island and crews are working to clear areas of the island impacted by the storm. Currently, there is minor debris and standing water on various roadways and leisure trails across Kiawah Island.

Be cautious while traveling in Kiawah Island and Charleston County, as the roadways are still being cleared. Several trees have fallen across county roadways and some areas have downed power lines impacting the roads, as well as traffic lights that are not currently working.

This is the final update on Tropical Storm Helene. The weekly Town e-newsletter will be sent this afternoon.

Hours of Operation

Several island entities have changes in their operating statuses today, Sept. 27. The current operating statuses include: