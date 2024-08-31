Kiawah Island's First Art Event of the Season will be held on Sept. 15

The Kiawah Island Arts Council is kicking off the 2024-2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kiawah Island Town Hall with bluegrass, bites, and beverages.

This free outdoor event will feature music from The Bluestone Ramblers, a traditional bluegrass ensemble with a relaxed yet energetic stage presence.

Crystal Coast food truck and a cash bar serving beer and wine will be onsite, offering food and drinks for purchase. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets are encouraged. Click here for more information.