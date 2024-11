The Special Election for the open Kiawah Island Council Member seat was held on November 5, 2024, and Lance Spencer (pictured) was elected as the Town’s new Council Member.

The Oath of Office Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island) in Council Chambers. Honorable Judge Sanford K. Ain will swear in Mr. Spencer. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony.

Official election results are available here.