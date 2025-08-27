Kiawah Village Dentistry Celebrates 20 Years Serving the Lowcountry

Expand Provided

Kiawah Village Dentistry is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of providing trusted, family-focused dental care to the Kiawah, Seabrook and Lowcountry communities.

Founded in 2005, Kiawah Village Dentistry has grown into a cornerstone of oral health in the region, blending advanced dental technology with a compassionate, personalized approach. The practice is especially known for being a reliable source of emergency dental care, ensuring both local residents and visitors have access to immediate treatment when they need it most.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I’m reminded of the countless smiles, friendships and families this practice has been privileged to care for over the past 20 years,” said owner Dustin Plunkett, DDS. “This community has trusted us during vacations, emergencies and everyday checkups. It’s been an honor to serve as both a health care provider and a neighbor.”

Beyond the dental chair, Kiawah Village Dentistry has been actively engaged in the community through its involvement with the Kiawah Seabrook Island Exchange Club and support for initiatives that enrich local life.

The anniversary was marked with a gathering of team members, longtime patients and community supporters of Village Dentistry. While the event was private, the milestone underscores the practice’s commitment to the area and its vision for the future: continuing to provide high-quality dental care in a welcoming, patient-first environment.