The Kiawah Island Community Association will host a community forum with the two candidates for Town Council Member, Gaye Stathis and Lance Spencer on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Beachwalker Center. Participants can attend in person or by registering for the Zoom meeting; and can submit questions in advance to ellen.festa@kica.us.

