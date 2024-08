Each year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts King Tides and one is expected on Aug. 19-20, 2024. The average high tide in Charleston is about 5.5 feet, but a King Tide may reach 7 feet or higher. King Tides can cause flooding, especially if there is rain in the forecast.

As of now, there is no rain forecasted for Aug. 19-20, but it’s still important to be vigilant in case these tides have impacts throughout the area.