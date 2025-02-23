Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach announced its annual Love Your Neighbor Celebration, a premier fundraising event set to take place on Saturday, March 22 at the newly opened Dunlin Resort in The Shippon and Limehouse event spaces.

This elegant evening will bring together supporters, philanthropists, and community members to raise crucial funds for programs that provide education, healthcare and essential resources to neighbors in need.

The Love Your Neighbor Celebration will feature an exciting silent auction, a live auction wine pull, live music and a gourmet seated dinner, all set against the backdrop of the Dunlin Resort. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable evening while making a tangible impact on the lives of families in the Charleston area.

“This event is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when a community comes together for a shared purpose,” said Jermaine Husser, Executive Director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach. “We are honored to host this year’s celebration at the stunning Dunlin Resort, where we can continue to raise awareness and critical funds to support those in need.”

Ways to Get Involved:

✅ Attend the Event: Guests will experience an extraordinary evening filled with live entertainment, fine dining, and exciting fundraising opportunities, all benefiting vital programs in our community.

✅ Donate to the Silent Auction: Businesses and individuals can contribute unique items, luxury experiences or gift packages to be featured in the silent auction, gaining exposure to an exclusive audience of Charleston’s top donors and community leaders.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now. To purchase tickets, make a donation, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit givebutter.com/c/loveyourneighbor25 or contact Marnie Bonn at marnie.bonn@olmoutreach.org.

About Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach provides basic and emergency needs, education, employment and health to thousands of individuals and families each year in the Lowcountry. Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach provides dental and pre-natal care, emergency food, clothing and financial assistance, lunch five days a week at Neighborhood House, and diverse educational and capacity-building opportunities such as after-school programs, financial literacy, GED and ESL classes, workforce development, and more. With two locations, Johns Island and downtown Charleston, the organization serves those living in communities spanning Downtown Charleston to Edisto Island. To learn more about the organization, go to www.olmoutreach.org.