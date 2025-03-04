Lucky Dog: Seve

Oh, wow! This is very exciting.

It’s not often a Wirehaired Griffon (pronounced grif-ON, with an accent) stands in the spotlight. Usually, it’s about other types of pups, but I know it’s because my mom and dad have so much love for me that I get to be featured as a “Lucky Dog” —and I am such a lucky dog! I’m living my best life as an island dog—sniff-sniff—with plenty of wiggles along the way.

There’s not a lot of “normal” about me. I mean, I’m named after a male golfer, and my breed isn’t as popular as some. I’m comfortable calling myself a unicorn at this point. If I had to describe myself, I’d say I’m a beach girl with great hair who loves the water and adores my family. Blonde on a Griffon is unusual, but I wear it well, rocking my curtain curls like a pro. It takes work, but luckily, sunbathing is one of my best skills.

P.S.—Yes, blondes do have more fun! However, I can’t sunbathe too long—I don’t like being too far from my humans. They are my everything, and I must stay tethered. My heart beats better when I’m close to them—sometimes a little too close.

When we were a trio, I was the center of attention, traveling everywhere we could, always seeking new adventures. One time, I had a standoff with a rooster in Florida! I wasn’t quite sure what this strange creature was, so I tried to get to know it, but I quickly realized… this was not my type of playdate.

Now, my playdates are more my style—soaring off docks, chasing toys, and enjoying my favorite day of the week. But what makes me even happier is when I’m reunited with my team of humans—now a team of five! The little ones and I are still building our bond, but I can already tell we’re going to be best buds—seeking adventures and getting dirty together.

Right now, there’s a lot of tugging and drooling, but every day brings something new. And I have to say—I’m loving the new food that magically appears when they eat. Their plate-to-mouth accuracy is about 50%, and I happily step in as the clean-up crew. I’m a team player!

My days are filled with sun, salt, walks, naps, and chasing balls in the water. I love the water and have a keen eye for finding the prize. One day, while walking with Mom, I spotted Dad out in the ocean—way too far for my comfort—so, naturally, I went to retrieve him. Mom was yelling, so I assumed she was cheering me on—but nope. Turns out, Dad was just surfing with his friends. Oops. I swam right into the lineup. His face was priceless. ☺

In our few years together, our family has gone through a lot of transition, and my only goal has been to be their special companion in whatever way they need. So far, so good. They’ve brought me to the best home a dog could have, and now, I’m officially a lucky dog!

Thank you to my best humans for letting me lounge in your laps as we venture through life together. You have my heart forever—with my paws in yours.