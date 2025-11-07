Mark Smith Building Momentum in Race for Congress

Mount Pleasant business owner, Daniel Island resident and state Rep. Mark Smith is quickly emerging as a frontrunner in the race for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, running on his record as a proven conservative, local job creator and lifelong Lowcountry resident.

Smith, a fourth-generation Lowcountry native and small-business owner, launched his campaign earlier this year before a crowd of more than 300 supporters at New Realm Brewery on Daniel Island. Since then, his campaign has gained steady momentum across the district, earning grassroots support and endorsements from 60 local elected officials, including mayors, sheriffs, county council members and state legislators.

“Our campaign isn’t about slogans — it’s about results,” Smith said. “Our campaign has a real ground game, local endorsements and community energy you can actually see and feel.”

Smith currently represents House District 99, where he’s known for cutting red tape for small businesses, backing law enforcement and leading infrastructure improvements. He and his wife, Elayne, have built and run successful funeral homes across the region for decades, employing dozens of local residents. Smith also serves in numerous civic and faith-based organizations and is recognized for his long-standing commitment to local service. He has represented Daniel Island and Berkeley County in the State House since 2021. Previously, Smith served on Mount Pleasant Town Council.

The campaign’s fundraising numbers reflect that local-first message. According to Smith’s team, more of his campaign contributions have come from within the 1st Congressional District than any other campaign in the race. In the third quarter of 2025, Smith outraised all candidates in terms of organic dollars received. Smith has also personally matched donations from supporters — signaling both confidence and commitment.

Smith recently traveled to Washington, D.C., where he met with former President Donald Trump’s senior political team to outline a strategy to secure the district early in the 2026 cycle. “We’re focused on keeping SC-01 in conservative hands and off the list of competitive seats,” Smith said. “That means winning big in the primary so we can help President Trump and conservatives take back the majority next fall.”

As the campaign season ramps up, Smith continues to travel the district from Dorchester County to Beaufort County, meeting with voters, small-business owners and community leaders.

“Our campaign is powered by real people — not out-of-state money,” Smith said. “I’m proud to call the Lowcountry home, and I’ll always fight to protect its people, its values and its future.”

For more information, visit MarkSmithForCongress.com or follow the campaign on Facebook, Instagram or X.