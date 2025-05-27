Mayor Belt to hold Town Hall this Thursday

Kiawah Island Mayor Brad Belt will hold a Town Hall community meeting on Thursday, May 29, from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Town Hall. During this open forum, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about proposed changes to the beach management ordinance, accessibility of boardwalks, use of leaf blowers, architectural review in the Town, and other issues of general community interest.

This meeting will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person. Both in-person and online participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their views on these matters.