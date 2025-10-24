Melissa Likely To Stay Well East Of SC

Tropical Storm Melissa formed back on Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea and has been slowly drifting westward since then. Despite being over very warm waters, Melissa has been unable to gain much strength due to strong westerly winds aloft, which are causing vertical wind shear.

Those strong winds aloft will diminish this weekend, allowing Melissa to strengthen. It's likely to become a hurricane on Saturday, and the National Hurricane Center forecasts it to be a major hurricane on Sunday as it drifts just south of Jamaica. They're calling for it to reach Category 4 intensity on Monday, but it could end up even stronger. There is a very high ceiling on how strong Melissa could get because the waters of the western Caribbean are not only warm at the sea surface but the warmth extends to considerable depth (ocean water gets colder as you go down, but waters to around 80°F extend down to over 500 feet over parts of the Caribbean), so there is a vast amount of heat energy present to fuel Melissa.

So, Melissa is likely to be a terrible hurricane for eastern Cuba, Jamaica, and Haiti in terms of wind, flooding, rainfall, and storm surge. Its slow forward speed will result in prolonged extreme rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding.

Eventually, Melissa will turn northward and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic. There is some uncertainty about how far west it gets before turning north, but only a few of the many computer models show a track concerning for eventual direct impacts in South Carolina. The odds of us seeing that occur are less than 10 percent right now. Instead, a track across the southern Bahamas later next week, then over the western Atlantic, is highly likely. It should still be a hurricane during this time, so it will produce swells that bring us hazardous surf and coastal waters. That should be the only impacts we see in South Carolina, but we'll have to keep an eye on the storm.

We don't have anything else to get excited about over the Atlantic Basin today. There is one tropical wave along 44° west over the middle of the tropical Atlantic. Conditions are unfavorable for the development of this wave (too much vertical wind shear) and will remain unfavorable for days as it moves westward. Eventually, the wave could reach the western Caribbean, and the environment there might be more favorable, but that's more than a week away.

A glance eastward toward and over Africa shows tranquility. That tropical wave over the Atlantic now will probably be the last one of the season. However, there are other ways tropical cyclones can form. For example, some models show that a Central American Gyre will form in 10-14 days and might spawn a western Caribbean storm (maybe with help from that last wave now over the middle of the Atlantic).

This loop of visible satellite imagery shows the features of interest over the Atlantic Basin as of midday Friday:

Tropical Storm Melissa centered southeast of Jamaica

A tropical wave near 44° west over the tropical Atlantic

Swirls of clouds with a non-tropical storm southwest of the Azores

So, just because the tropical wave train is nearly at an end is no excuse to let your guard down. Stay vigilant and prepared, as we have about five more weeks of hurricane season left. Besides, hurricane prep is good disaster prep, and hurricanes aren't the only disaster risk we face in South Carolina. So, stay ready and visit hurricane.sc if you need tips.

We're in a prolonged dry spell across the Palmetto State, but we're about to see a change. A storm currently over the southern Plains states will track across the Southeast in the coming days, bringing us a stretch of unsettled weather during the first part of next week.

Saturday still looks dry over most of the state, with sunshine and highs mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s from Upstate to coastal Lowcountry. That's fantastic if you have yard work to do, want to go to the zoo (we have two nice ones in Greenville and Columbia), or have football on your mind.

Clouds will roll in ahead of the coming storm on Sunday, but most of the state will remain dry through the day. Rain may reach the Upstate and Central Savannah River Area later in the day, and a few showers may drift into the Lowcountry.

Monday looks rather ugly; it will be rainy and breezy. Highs will range from the chilly mid-50s (December-like) in the Upstate to the lower 70s in the Lowcountry. Don't be surprised to hear some rumbles of thunder, especially near the coast. The severe storm risk will be near zero, except possibly for the coastal Lowcountry.

The heaviest rain should end Monday night, but Tuesday will bring some additional rain. The day looks damp, dreary, and cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s in the Upstate to the upper 60s in the Lowcountry. Wednesday also looks unsettled and cool with lingering showers and highs mainly in the lower to middle 60s.

Most of the state will see a good soaking Monday through Wednesday with 1-3 inches of rain. Areas along and north of I-20 will see the most substantial rainfall, which is what the doctor treating our drought ordered.

We'll likely see dry conditions and sunshine return on Thursday, though late-arriving computer models hint that coastal areas may have at least a wet start to that day. There should be a couple of dry days after that, with the next chance for rain coming the following Sunday or Monday.