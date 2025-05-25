Memorial Day Weekend Weather Alert

A King Tide event is anticipated today as the high tide in Charleston is expected to reach 7.1 feet this evening around 7:22 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Coastal Flooding Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Flooding can occur 1-2 hours before and after peak high tide.

The greatest chance for showers and storms is from now until 9:00 p.m., some of which could become severe due to damaging wind gusts and brief heavy rainfall, according to the NWS.

Do NOT drive through flooded areas on roadways, and be aware that King Tides can amplify rip currents in the ocean.

CLOSURE ALERT: The Freshfields Village exit near The Station is temporarily closed due to flooding.

You can stay up to date on weather conditions by tuning into our trusted local media outlets on-air and online, and by following the National Weather Service for Charleston, SC on social media platform, “X.”