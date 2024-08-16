New Bobcat Guardian Pledge List Now Available

Since 2020, the Town of Kiawah Island has been actively working to save bobcats and other Kiawah wildlife from the harmful impacts of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGAs). Bobcats are a critical part of the Kiawah ecosystem, and their historically healthy population declined dramatically between 2017-2020, primarily due to direct mortality caused by SGAs. Although the prevalence of SGAs initially declined, the Town has seen a significant increase in the last year through its recent study results. The findings from this study can be found here.

One way that pest control providers and the community can support the local bobcat population is by pledging or repledging to not use SGAs on their properties or in their business practices in Kiawah Island.

The Town is releasing its new list of pest control providers, residents, businesses, HOAs, and island entities who have pledged or repledged to avoid SGAs to the community. Click here to view the list.

Take Efforts to Save Local Bobcats Today

The Town encourages residents to ask their pest control provider to provide the active ingredient in all pesticides used on their property. If residents provide their own pest control, they are reminded to check the active ingredient on the label to make sure they are not using any of the active ingredients. These include:

Brodifacoum

Bromadiolone

Difenacoum

Difethialone

The Town urges pest control providers, residents, businesses, HOAs, and island entities to pledge or repledge as Bobcat Guardians to commit to not using any SGAs on Kiawah Island. Those who want to be added to the pledge list can visit the Town’s website and fill out the online pledge forms: