New Kiawah Island Podcast Episode Features Upcoming Arts Season

In the latest episode of the Town of Kiawah Island podcast, you can hear from Arts and Cultural Events Coordinator Ruthie Foster and Arts Council Vice Chair David Wohl about the exciting arts and cultural events season ahead.

Join the Arts Council in kicking off the season with The Bluestone Ramblers event, featuring bluegrass and beverages this upcoming Sunday. Due to the expected rain, this event will be moved inside the Town Hall Building. You can learn more about the event here.

You can watch the podcast below or listen here.