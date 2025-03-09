Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Hosts Career Fair to Connect Job Seekers with Opportunities

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host a career fair on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1684 Brownswood Road on Johns Island. This event aims to connect job seekers with a variety of employers and career opportunities in the Charleston area.

Attendees will have the chance to meet representatives from Palmetto Goodwill, Charleston County Emergency Consolidated 911 Center, Charleston County School District, Boys & Girls Club, Thompson & Scott Delivery Partners, SC DEW, Circle K, Charleston RiverDogs, Sanders Brothers Construction, Home Instead, and more.

“This career fair is a fantastic opportunity for individuals looking to explore new job opportunities, gain insight into different industries, and make direct connections with employers who are actively hiring,” said Jermaine Husser, executive director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach. “We encourage job seekers from all backgrounds to come prepared to network, learn, and take the next step in their careers.”

Event highlights:

Meet and network with hiring employers from various industries.

Explore job openings and career pathways in fields such as construction, retail, education, healthcare, emergency services, and more.

On-site career resources and information to support job seekers in their employment journey.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their résumés and dress professionally.

For more information, contact Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach at (843) 559-4109.