Participate in TOKI Bites & Brews Food Truck Fest at Town Hall Each Month Until

The Town of Kiawah Island is excited to introduce TOKI Bites and Brews, a brand-new summer food truck festival series designed to bring the community together over great food and good company. Taking place at Town Hall (4475 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy.), this food truck rodeo will transform the Town Hall green space into a lively gathering spot one Friday each month from April through August, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These events will feature a rotating selection of local food trucks offering a variety of delicious options. Learn more and see scheduled vendors here.