Personalized Healthcare on the Islands

Nestled among the pristine landscapes of Kiawah and Seabrook Islands, life moves at a different pace. Here, the gentle hush of ocean waves and the shade of ancient oaks create a haven for those who appreciate the finer things in life: peace, wellness, and community. For residents who expect the same level of excellence in their healthcare as they do in their surroundings, Roper St. Francis Healthcare delivers. With premier primary care services located in Freshfields Village and Crowne Commons, Roper St. Francis provides concierge-style and traditional primary care that blends expertise with the convenience patients deserve.

Signature Primary Care at Freshfields Village Offers Medicine Tailored to You

For those who desire highly personalized care and direct access to their physician, Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Signature Primary Care offers a concierge-style experience designed to keep you at your peak health. Dr. Vanessa McPherson, a board-certified family physician with nearly 30 years of experience, leads the practice with a holistic approach to wellness.

Signature Primary Care is built around comprehensive, proactive medicine. Patients receive extended appointment times, same or next-day availability, and 24/7 access to Dr. McPherson. A hallmark of this program is the Signature Wellness Exam, a two-visit, in-depth assessment that goes beyond standard check-ups. Advanced diagnostic screenings, including vision, hearing, lung function, and body composition analysis, help create a full picture of your health.

Beyond routine medical care, Dr. McPherson provides personalized nutrition plans, mental health resources, and coordination with top specialists. Whether managing chronic conditions or optimizing wellness, Signature Primary Care ensures patients receive thorough, uninterrupted attention in an intimate and familiar setting.

Comprehensive Walk-In Care at Crowne Commons When You Need It, Where You Need It

For islanders who prefer a walk-in option, the Roper St. Francis Primary Care office at Crowne Commons provides flexibility without sacrificing quality. Whether it’s a sudden illness, an unexpected injury, or a routine check-up, this location offers expert primary care with the convenience of drop-in visits.

Dr. Brian Dewhirst, Dr. Julia Isom, and Dr. Margaret Roth lead this practice with a patient-centered philosophy. Dr. Dewhirst, a Kansas native and Alpha Omega Alpha honors graduate, values the power of education in medicine, ensuring his patients are active participants in their health decisions. He specializes in preventive medicine, chronic disease management, and geriatric care, making him an ideal partner for those looking to maintain long-term wellness.

Dr. Isom, a Charleston native, brings a global perspective to local healthcare, having participated in medical missions from Honduras to El Salvador. Her focus includes women’s health and postpartum support, making her a compassionate advocate for patients at all stages of life.

Dr. Roth provides primary care throughout all stages of life, emphasizing early recognition and prevention of disease. Her care philosophy centers on creating a partnership with her patients and building long-term relationships to provide personalized care. Her special interests include preventive healthcare, hypertension, diabetes, and postpartum and breastfeeding support.

With a team approach and a commitment to accessibility, the Crowne Commons location ensures patients receive quality, timely care when they need it most.

Primary Care at Freshfields Drive Continues a Tradition of Excellence

For island residents seeking a more traditional primary care experience, Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care at Freshfields Drive offers expertise rooted in deep community ties. Dr. Sasha Perez and Dr. Jeanne Lumpkin provide comprehensive care with a focus on long-term wellness and prevention.

Dr. Perez, a Johns Island native, returned to her home community after training at the Medical University of South Carolina. Fluent in Spanish and passionate about healthcare access, she has served in free medical clinics across South Carolina. Dr. Perez is dedicated to empowering her patients through education and collaborative care.

Dr. Lumpkin’s path to medicine began with a life-changing medical mission to Haiti, where she discovered her passion for serving others. Board-certified in family medicine, she emphasizes preventive health, nutrition, and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression. Her commitment to patient-centered care ensures that every individual receives thoughtful, personalized treatment tailored to their lifestyle and goals.

A Commitment to Community Wellness That Extends Beyond the Office

At Roper St. Francis Healthcare, the mission extends beyond individual patient visits. The organization is committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare is seamlessly woven into the fabric of island life. With Signature Primary Care for a concierge experience, Walk In Care at Crowne Commons for flexible access, and traditional Primary Care at Freshfields Drive, island residents can choose the level of care that best suits their needs.

Whether you’re seeking the attentive, tailored approach of concierge medicine, the ease of walk-in visits, or a trusted long-term healthcare partnership, Roper St. Francis Healthcare provides a spectrum of care options designed for those who value excellence, accessibility, and peace of mind.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit rsfh.com or contact one of our locations directly. To schedule an appointment at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Signature Primary Care, call 843-724-1900. To schedule an appointment at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care office at Crowne Commons, call (843) 203-2280, and call (843) 768-4800 to schedule an appointment at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care at Freshfields Drive. Because when it comes to your health, you deserve nothing but the best, right here, close to home.