Portuguese Man o’ War Advisory

This is the time of year when Portuguese men o’ war may appear in the ocean or along the shoreline. A couple years ago, 40 washed ashore in a single event—an unusual but important reminder to remain alert both in the water and while walking on the beach.

These creatures are identifiable by their balloon-like float, typically blue, violet, or pink, rising up to six inches above the waterline. They often resemble floating plastic bags. Avoid contact with men o’ war at all times.

If you spot one or are stung, please contact Beach Patrol immediately at 843-518-2880.